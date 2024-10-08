Home > Television > Reality TV > Deadliest Catch 'Deadliest Catch' Deckhand Chino Can't Feel His Legs After Scary Injury — Is He OK? The on-deck injury required a call to the U.S. Coast Guard. By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 8 2024, 4:22 p.m. ET Source: Discovery

It's called Deadliest Catch for a reason. Just one episode after Captain Keith had a medical emergency on the F/V Wizard, another star of the Discovery reality series is injured on deck.

During Season 20, Episode 14 of Deadliest Catch, deckhand Chino, from Jake Anderson's vessel the Titan Explorer was hit by a crab pot while working, causing him to cry out in pain. So, what happened and how is Chino doing today? Keep reading to find out.

Source: Discovery

What happened to Chino on 'Deadliest Catch'?

After being hit by an errant crab pot, which can weigh as much as 800 pounds, while working on the Titan Explorer, Chino's screams grabbed the attention of his crew mates and it wasn't long before they were getting him inside for safety. "I can't feel my legs," Chino said while grabbing the back of his head.

Chino was laid on his back while a neck brace was put on to restrict movement. When asked again by a producer if he could feel his legs, Chino explained, "I can feel some, but I can't move it right." Captain Jake Anderson also quickly called the U.S. Coast Guard to share the vessel's location on the Bering Sea and report the injury.

As expected, fans were disappointed by the lack of safety equipment onboard, as well as the lack of basic medical training taught to the crew. "Can't feel his legs but let's sit him up and move him all around. These people need a crash course on basic medical before going to sea," one person wrote on Facebook.

On Reddit, another viewer added, "I see they get head injuries from time to time. Given the expensive healthcare plans in the US, I can't help but wonder why they don't use hard hats? So little safety gear given the harsh weather they work in." A third chimed in, "There needs to be a certified medical officer on all these ships. Anyone trained in even basic first aid knows you don’t do this."

Chino had a scare aboard the Titan Explorer just a few weeks earlier.

On the September 17 episode of Deadliest Catch, Chino was almost lost at sea after the vessel hit some choppy waters. "Is Chino there?" Jake asks his crew, who quickly responds, "He's not here... I don't know if he fell off."

What's the scariest thing that can happen on a boat? Yeah, that just happened. #DeadliestCatch starts NOW on Discovery. Comment if you're watching! 👀 Posted by Deadliest Catch on Tuesday, September 17, 2024