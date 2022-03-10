Who Died in 'A Million Little Things'? It Was Someone Close to Gary

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up with Season 4 of A Million Little Things — as well as spoilers for Season 1.

The most notable and unforgettable death to take place in A Million Little Things happened in the very first episode of the show back in Season 1. Fans of the show won’t soon forget the moment Jonathan Dixon jumped from the balcony of his office building in order to take his own life.