Ash Spencer Is the Newest Cast Member to Join 'A Million Little Things' — What We Know About Him

Season 4 of A Million Little Things is well underway. As the series finale draws nearer, showrunners tease that a few new faces will join the cast — including but not limited to actor Ash Spencer.

On May 4, Ash makes his second appearance on A Million Little Things. In the series, Madison/Maddox stars as an LGBTQ+ teenager who forms a bond with Rome. But is Ash actually transgender? Here’s everything we know about the actor so far.