We Finally Learn About Gil's Past in 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 2

Spoiler alert: The rest of this article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia.

One of the main questions throughout Season 1 is if Gil really belonged in jail, or if Georgia framed him. Thankfully, all of these questions are answered in Season 2 when Gil returns. At the end of Episode 5, “Latkes Are Lit,” Gil (Aaron Ashmore) shows up at Austin’s school to surprise him. Not only that, but Gil comes with a cool magic trick! However, he also tells Austin not to tell his mother that he has returned.