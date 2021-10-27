Does Duncan Die in 'Locke & Key'? Fans Are Worried About His Fate on the Show (SPOILERS)

Everyone's latest Netflix obsession, Locke & Key , has released its second season, and fans are already concerned for all their favorite characters. After all, when we last left the Locke children, a demon named Dodge was lurking in the body of the new boy at school, Gabe. However, a new season means new threats, so many people are wondering: Does Duncan Locke die in Locke & Key?

So, does Duncan die in 'Locke & Key'?

The show's main plot follows the Locke family, including mother Nina (Darby Stanchfield) and her three children, Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode (Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, and Jackson Robert Scott), after they move to Key House . Nina's late husband, Rendell Locke, grew up in Key House along with his brother Duncan (Aaron Ashmore).

Sadly, the Locke siblings discover their uncle is unaware of the magic within the house, not just as an adult cursed to forget after the age of 18, but because his memories had been removed by the Head Key after he witnessed a traumatic event. However, upon attempting to put the memories of magic back into his head, Duncan becomes erratic and angry.

Tyler eventually locates the Memory Key and can fix the strain in Duncan's mind, re-integrating his memories of his childhood and magic without the confusion or anger from before. Duncan joins the fight against Dodge but is kidnapped by him at one point and forced to craft a new Demon Key for Dodge and Eden. He later guides Tyler through creating a key that "unlocks" demonic possession.

Duncan accompanies Tyler on his mission to defeat the demon inside Tyler's girlfriend, Jackie, and keeps him close after Jackie's death. The pair battle against Dodge together. Duncan ultimately discovers that as the creator of the Demon Key, he can control the new demons, which he then turns against Dodge. Although Dodge does at one point destroy Key House with Duncan inside, he appears to make it out.

After the battle, Duncan returns to Key House to support the rest of the family as Tyler decides to set off for Boston, determined to forget memories of magic and try to move on with his life. Duncan has also fixed up a classic car for Tyler to embark on his road trip with, as a parting gift.

Ultimately, Duncan makes it through Season 2 alive, but will he make it through Season 3? While there isn't much we know about the third season of the show, hopefully, Duncan will be able to keep the Locke family safe as they potentially square off against the ghost, or "echo," of Captain Gideon.