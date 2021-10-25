Why Do Adults Forget the Magic of the Keys in 'Locke & Key'? Here's What We Know

In the comic books, there’s an unknown key that was forged by Hans Riffel back in the 1940s. While this hasn’t been fully fleshed out in the Netflix series, it explains a lot about why adults seem to forget the keys and all the magic related to them. It also gives some more history to the magical keys we’ve grown to love.

In the story, the Riffel Rule came into effect in 1942. Basically, Hans Riffel had used one of the magical keys, presumably the Hercules Key, to cause harm to men during WWII. So, he forged the Riffel Rule key as the main key to Keyhouse, which will disable any adult’s ability to detect or remember the magic of the home.

Why would he do this? He realized that giving adults the power of the keys often does more harm than good. The younger and more uninhibited someone is (which explains why an adult under the influence of alcohol can recognize the keys' magic), the more open they are to magic. The whole youthful innocence trope comes into play heavily here (but we let it slide).

Adults have too much malice and outside influence making impressions on them, so it’s safer if adults forget the magic of the keys.