'Ginny & Georgia' Season 2 Ends With an Even Bigger Bang Than Its First Season (SPOILERS)

While Georgia tries to get along with Cynthia, Cynthia first refuses. But clearly, Cynthia is going through her own issues as she sits at Blue Farm drinking wine every night. She eventually has an affair with Joe (Raymond Ablack) and is left feeling guilty and alone.

After witnessing Gil’s violent manner towards Georgia, Cynthia softens to Georgia. As the two drink some wine after their sons’ playdate, Cynthia reveals that she almost wishes her husband would die so that she and Zach could finally move on.