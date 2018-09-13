Julia Roberts Is Pretty New to Instagram But She's Already Killing the Game

With only 39 posts and 22 people she follows, it's safe to say that 50-year-old superstar Julia Roberts is just getting started on Instagram. However, the Pretty Woman has quickly learned the ropes of the social media platform since posting her first selfie at the end of June of this year.

Because when she's not uploading cute selfies, raising awareness for marginalized communities, or gracing her followers with on-set throwbacks from their favorite Hollywood films, Julia's been shutting down her Instagram haters.

The Notting Hill and Erin Brokovich actress is already an expert at the clapback and is shutting down trolls who criticized her fashion sense. To quote her character when she's out shopping in Pretty Woman, messing with Julia is a "BIG MISTAKE... Big... Huge..." The Instagram drama began a couple of days ago, when @thevintagecostumecollector posted this side-by-side photo, which featured Julia Roberts at the Toronto Film Festival for her upcoming Amazon Prime drama, Homecoming.

Nicholas Inglis, the film's costume collector who runs the account, captioned the photo: "Who wore it better! I always like to find the glamour of classic Hollywood when I can. Over the weekend, Julia Roberts looked stunning in this gorgeous full-length gown designed by Dsquared2 and in a little way has brought back the shoulder pad to the red carpet at the Toronto film festival. I love it. Full-length stylish classic elegance. 👌❤️"

The post garnered hundreds of responses, with some gushing "Two legends! Julia is everything with this gown" and others commenting "Loooove that she brought shoulder pads back!! She looks distinct in it. But I still think Joan wore it better. Julia lacks that drama and power in her overall feel and look. Joan was fierce! The shoulder pads accentuated and perpetuated her fierceness in such a glamorous way."

The haters would (as they do) go on hating, and a certain @anniemagic11 threw herself head-first into the fire, writing, "Joan Crawford looks way better in my opinion. More classic and refined and Julia is wearing ugly black nail polish!" below the pic. And everyone's favorite Stepmom was absolutely not having it.

Source: Getty

Celebrities probably scroll through social media feeds when they're bored — like normal people do — so it wasn't long before Julia caught wave of this troll. Instead of letting the comment slide, the new Instagrammer decided to to respond. She wrote back: "@anniemagic11 It is in fact a navy polish with garnets crystals as a grounding accent. In case you would like to edit your comment from ‘ugly black nail polish’ to ugly navy polish with Garnet crystals. Just sayin’ 💅🏼" Ouchhhhhh.

Take this as a lesson in not messing with Julia Roberts, especially not while she's still learning the ropes of Instagram. But feel free to also take this as a lesson in definitely following every antic Julia is about to get herself into on social media.

Nick's followers and Julia's fans alike were living for her comment clapback, with some writing "@juliaroberts Okay this is the most fabulous takedown I think I've ever seen" and others chiming in with "@juliaroberts OMG Julia! You made my day, no no my week! You looked amazing and haters gonna hate. Yes you are just as iconic as Miss Crawford. Love you."

Source: Getty

But Instagram drama isn't all that the Oscar-winning actress got up to while promoting her film in Toronto. During a Q&A for Homecoming, the actress spotted a fan sporting a Be Love t-shirt, a clothing brand she openly supports, which raises money for causes serving women, families and children. When he went to ask the star a question, Julia said "Get up on stage! Look at your t-shirt. I'm in love with you," according to Global News. Fan Kenny Santana says of the event: "She didn’t only just make my day. She made my entire life by doing so…dreams really do come true."