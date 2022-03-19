Josh Peck Went From Children's Show Star to Action Hero — What Is His Net Worth?

Josh Peck is best known for his work on the children's show Drake & Josh as Josh Nichols. His acting career began at the age of 10 when he guest-starred on The Rosie O'Donnell Show. From a young age, Josh has been interested in comedy and quickly rose to fame on shows such as The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, and more.

Josh has been married since 2017 to Paige O'Brien, and they share one child, a son named Max.

Birth date: Nov. 10, 1986

Birth place: New York City, New York

Birth name: Joshua Michael Peck

Father: Unknown

Mother: Barbara Peck

Marriages: Paige O'Brien (m. 2017—)

Children: Max Peck

Education: P.S. 40, The Professional Performing Arts School