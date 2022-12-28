MCU Movies and Shows Premiering in 2023: Check out Our Marvel-Lous Guide
We know, MCU fans — it's been a while since we've all heard that iconic opening Marvel fanfare. But not to worry; Kevin Feige has plenty planned for Marvel fans for 2023 to keep us stuffed to the gills with superhero content.
In honor of the iconic Stan Lee's birthday (Dec. 28, FYI) here's our comprehensive guide to all the MCU movies and shows coming out in 2023 ... so far, anyway. Which one are you most excited for?
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' — Feb. 17, 2023
Kicking off 2023 and Phase 5 of the MCU is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The third Ant-Man film trailer teased an epic confrontation between Scott Lang (the ageless Paul Rudd) and Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
The film hits theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' — May 5, 2023
Get your tissue boxes ready because Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the last time we see all of our favorite a--holes together. But on the bright side, Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) reunite! She thinks his name is Quinn through.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres in theaters on May 5, 2023.
'What If...?' Season 2 — Sometime in early 2023
There's no officially confirmed release date yet for What If...? Season 2; however, we do know for certain the new episodes will hit Disney Plus sometime in 2023.
Distractify saw the first episode of the second season at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, and let's just say Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) and Steve have some unfinished business ... and there might be a huge chaotic character cameo or two, or three ... Stay tuned!
'Secret Invasion' — Sometime in early 2023
Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is back! The Secret Invasion series was also hyped up by Cobie Smulders herself at SDCC 2022, featuring a central conflict around Skrulls (you know, those green shapeshifting aliens from Captain Marvel).
Secret Invasion hits Disney Plus sometime in early 2023.
'The Marvels' — July 28, 2023
Seriously, where did Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) go at the end of Ms. Marvel? Will Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) be able to rescue her?
We won't find out until The Marvels flies into theaters on July 28, 2023.
'Echo' — Sometime in summer 2023
Maya Lopez's (Alaqua Cox) introduction in Hawkeye was one of the best surprises of the Disney Plus series. Her story will be further developed in the upcoming Disney Plus series Echo, which will hit the streaming platform sometime in summer 2023.
'Loki' Season 2 — Sometime in summer 2023
Everyone's favorite God of Mischief Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is back for a second season of his hit series, also named Loki (would you expect anything less?).
We'll finally get to see the ramifications of that Loki Season 1 finale when Loki Season 2 hits Disney Plus sometime in summer 2023.
'Ironheart' — Sometime in fall 2023
RiRi Williams (Domonique Thorne) was an excellent comedic foil to Shuri (Letitia Wright) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. RiRi's backstory and Marvel Comics arc definitely warrants a Disney Plus series. Ironheart is set to debut on Disney Plus sometime in fall 2023.
'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' — Sometime in winter 2023
Admit it, you hummed Agatha's (Kathryn Hahn) signature WandaVision theme song when you saw her picture. Agatha's story will continue in the Disney Plus series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which is slated to premiere on Disney Plus sometime in Winter 2023.
Question is, how does she escape from Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) curse? And will Agatha bless us with another certified bop? We'll just have to wait and see.