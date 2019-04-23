Stan Lee Will Make His Final Iconic Cameo in Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame'

In just a few short days fans will find out the fate of some of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Endgame. After 10 years and 22 movies, the remaining Avengers will try to stop Thanos and get back half of the population, which was decimated after the hulking tyrant snapped his fingers. He won the battle, but the war is not over, and unfortunately we will (most likely) be saying goodbye to a few of the original cast members to conclude this super hero saga.

Sadly, one staple in the MCU that fans had to part ways with last year was Stan Lee. As a creator of some of the most iconic comics and superheroes ever, Stan will be remembered forever as a legend. Unfortunately, he passed away on Nov, 12, 2018 at the age of 95.

With premiere of Avengers: Endgame just around the corner, many fans (including us) are wondering: Will Stan Lee be in Avenger: Endgame?

Source: Disney

Every Marvel movie has featured Stan Lee making a small cameo, which usually ends in a wise-cracking joke. Who could ever forget, “Tony Stank?” According to director Joe Russo, Stan filmed his cameo for Endgame prior to his passing; therefore, he will be in the upcoming film. Not only will he appear posthumous in the film, Joe told Mashable, "It’s his last one committed to film." However, it was noted by the outlet that the director has spoken out previously about Stan possibly appearing in the next installment of Spider Man: Far From Home, as his cameo may have also been filmed prior to his passing.

As to what fans can expect out of his confirmed final appearance, writer Stephen McFeely told the Los Angeles Times at the premiere event, “This is a unique cameo, and he was so in it. He went for it. It was fantastic.” He continued, "You know, you don’t give Stan Lee a page of dialogue. You give him one full thing where he can shine."

Source: Disney

Second unit director Sam Hargrave also told the outlet that his cameo will feature Stan in a driving sequence, telling the LA Times, “It was one of the most beautiful cinematic experiences I’ve had in the Marvel universe. He is Marvel. Without him, I’m not standing here."

Did Stan Lee see Avengers: Endgame before his death? It doesn't look like Stan watched the highly anticipated movie, but as an added tribute to the creator, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed to Entertainment Weekly that behind-the-scenes cameo footage of all of Stan’s cameos is being assembled to be released to the public. "We've never done this before, a behind-the-scenes of every cameo," he said. "All the B-roll that was shot and his stand-ups there. His passing was very emotional for all of us, but it suddenly all came back to me just when I watched it."

While Stan's legacy will live in all the beloved characters he created, fans aren't totally out of luck if they want one more new creation from the iconic comic book creator; prior to his death, he and collaborators Ryan Silbert and Luke Lieberman spent years creating a universe — complete with dozens of new characters — for an audio drama, called Stan Lee's Alliances: A Trick of Light. The first chapter, which will be released by Audible on June 27, features an introduction recorded by Stan prior to his death, as does the newly released trailer for the drama.