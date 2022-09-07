Elizabeth Olsen Could Join the Cast of 'House of the Dragon' — Inside the Latest Rumors

Season 1 of House of the Dragon kicked off on Aug. 22, 2022, with each episode smashing the viewership ratings.

HBO announced its decision to renew the fantasy drama on Aug. 26, 2022, and rumors about the cast of Season 2 have already started swirling. Is Avengers and WandaVision actress Elizabeth Olsen about to show up in full kit in Westeros? How about Henry Cavill? We investigate.