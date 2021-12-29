The Power of Elder Blood in 'The Witcher' Cannot Be Underestimated

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2 of Netflix's The Witcher.

Why is Elder Blood so significant in Season 2 of The Witcher? Currently, there's only one major character that possesses Elder Blood in The Witcher. When other characters realize that Princess Ciri (Freya Allen) has Elder Blood, they react either with horror or hope. For comparison, Ciri's Elder Blood is like an Infinity Stone of the Witcher-verse. Whoever can get their hands on Ciri first can seize control of the continent, for better or worse.