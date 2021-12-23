Are the Witcher Trials Sexist Against Women? Why Are There No Female Witchers?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2 of Netflix's The Witcher.

During Season 2 of The Witcher, Princess Ciri (Freya Allen) becomes determined to try to be a Witcher herself. Her adoptive Witcher dad Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) is 300 percent against it, while Geralt's Witcher dad Vesemir (Kim Bodnia) is all for giving Ciri a chance to try. Ultimately, Geralt is successful in convincing Ciri not to go through with the Witcher trial.