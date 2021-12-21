Is Ciri Actually Geralt's Daughter? It Depends on Your Definition of Fatherhood

Ciri and Geralt finally meet in the Season 1 finale. Geralt takes his adoptive dad duties very seriously in Season 2. He promises Ciri that he'll keep her safe no matter what. Sadly, Geralt finds himself at the behest of irony once more. It's Geralt's own love Yennefer of Vengerburg (Anya Chalotra) who ends up putting Ciri in the most danger during Season 2.