Why Are Monoliths So Dangerous in 'The Witcher' Season 2? We Explain Their Significance

As it turns out, the Deathless Mother was just looking for a portal to take her back to her own universe. Monoliths act as doorways to other worlds, but not everyone can open them. The Deathless Mother needed Ciri's powers — and the monoliths have proven to be a key aspect in explaining just how deep her powers are.

Will Season 3 of The Witcher explore more about the mystery of monoliths? Until its premiere, you can catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 of The Witcher, streaming on Netflix now.