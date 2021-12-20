Nivellen Appears in the Season 2 Premiere of 'The Witcher' — Who Plays the Monster?

The Season 2 premiere of The Witcher kicks off with a supernatural encounter taking place outside an inn.

What's more, the episode provides a few clues on where things are headed for Geralt and Ciri before shedding light on the deadly aftermath of the Nilfgaardian attack. Turns out, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) might be just one of the young women who have gone missing after the face-off. Later on in the episode, Geralt and Ciri seek refuge inside Nivellen's (Kristofer Hivju) homely castle.