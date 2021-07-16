The Most Heartbreaking Scene of the 'Loki' Finale, Explained (SPOILERS)

One of the greatest throughlines of Disney Plus’s Loki is the relationship between Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson). So when push comes to shove and Loki ends up back at the TVA in the finale, something shocking happens between him and Mobius.

As Loki runs up to Mobius and B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) to warn them of the potential multiversal war, Mobius responds, “Take it easy. You’re an analyst, right? What division are you from? Who are you? What’s your name?”

Um, what?! No way! Marvel fans are distraught. Why didn’t Mobius recognize Loki? How could he forget who Loki is?