This Television Show Is Unequivocally the Best MCU Show So Far

It's clear that 2021 is the year of the Marvel television show. Up until now, the MCU has existed only on the big screen, but this year alone, Disney Plus already released three Marvel television shows. And honestly, they all kicked butt in their own unique superhero ways. But out of WandaVision , The Falcon and the Winter Soldier , and Loki , which is the best MCU show so far?

They all have their merits of course, and WandaVision even got 2021 Emmy nods in five different categories. But does that mean WandaVision is unequivocally the best Marvel show so far, or could it be Loki? What does it even mean to be the best MCU show? Here’s a ranking of the MCU shows so far from worst to best.

#3 — ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Okay, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier isn’t a bad show, but in comparison to WandaVision and Loki? It simply doesn’t hold a candle. To be honest, watching TFATWS makes us feel like we’re back in the 2014 era of Marvel. In some ways, we appreciate the nostalgia, but at the same time, we’re craving something new and unique.

In the past few years, Marvel has really found its superhero movie niche with its witty scripts and comedic action sequences. Many people regard Thor: Ragnarok (2017) as one of the best Marvel movies simply because it can stand alone without too much MCU knowledge. Plus, its humor is elevated beyond typical superhero banter. By that standard, TFATWS has regressed.

While the story brings us deeper into MCU lore, it can be difficult to keep up with what’s going on without watching every Captain America and Avengers movie. Between returning side characters like Zemo and Sharon Carter and vague references to the past, along with at least four(?) villains, TFATWS could get easily convoluted.

On the other hand, TFATWS does make a statement about the ambiguity of the good side versus the bad side while attempting to bring antiracist discourse to Marvel (all amidst incredible action sequences). Introducing Isaiah Bradley, who is called Black Captain America in the comic books, is an exciting way to put Sam in Cap's suit. But now that we’ve gotten used to galactic-level conflicts, TFATWS still has trouble holding up in the new MCU.