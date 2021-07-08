The Story Behind the Navy Ship That Appears out of Nowhere in 'Loki' Is Pretty Wild

The “Philadelphia Experiment” was a Navy experiment in 1943 that’s largely considered a hoax, since there’s absolutely zero evidence to confirm that it actually happened. But basically, in 1955, someone using the pseudonym Carlos Miguel Allende purported that he witnessed a secret Navy experiment at the Philadelphia Navy Shipyard.

In this experiment, the Navy attempted to use Einstein’s unified field theory, which suggests that by altering gravity and electromagnetism around a specific object, it could be rendered invisible.

In the supposed “Philadelphia Experiment,” the object used was the giant USS Eldridge. Not only did it appear invisible in the experiment, but Carlos claimed that the ship also traveled in space and time to Norfolk, Va. 10 minutes prior.