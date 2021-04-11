Here Are the Top Power Broker Theories for 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

Following the announcement, fans have been pulling together clues on Twitter for their best Power Broker theories.

If you're a Marvel fan sensing a theme with Marvel television content, this new The Falcon and the Winter Soldier theory won't surprise you. Fans have been scrambling to piece together the identity of the mysterious Power Broker on the show, especially in light of recent news that Episode 5 would feature a surprise character.

Knives Out director Rian Johnson has said a tell-tale way to see who is the villain in a film is whether or not they use an iPhone as per Apple policy, as villains cannot have iPhones on camera. While this theory sounds strange, Sharon doesn't appear to use an iPhone in the episodes of the show she's been in, making fans wonder if maybe Rian is on to something.

Some theories claim that Sharon, who resurfaced after being declared an enemy of the people in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, is now the Power Broker. These theories stem from her ease at blending seamlessly into the criminal underworld in the fictional city of Madripoor where the Power Broker operates, as well as her new disdain for costumed heroes upon her exile.

[spoilers #FalconAndWinterSoldier #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier ] - - - - Between the access to satellites in Episode 4 and the art and cars in Episode 3, I'm starting to think the big twist will be that Sharon is the Power Broker pic.twitter.com/3MicRBRtyA

Some have started by joking Mephisto is the Power Broker after fan theories for WandaVision were shut down. More realistically, however, the biggest fan theory is that Sharon Carter is the Power Broker after she popped up on Episode 3 of the show.

Other theories about the Power Broker go back to comics roots.

In Episode 4 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sharon speaks on the phone with Sam and mentions the Power Broker as a "he." While this could be a red herring to throw fans off the trail, comics fans will recall that John Walker, also known as the current "Fake Captain America," has a connection to the Power Broker in the comics. Could it be that the Power Broker was John all along? It would cement his growing villainous behavior.

Others have suggested that the Power Broker is a character from other Marvel movies, including General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross from The Incredible Hulk and Captain America: Civil War who later became the U.S. Secretary of State in the MCU. Others have more jokingly suggested that the Power Broker is Justin Hammer, actor Sam Rockwell's character from Iron Man 2.

Other viable options for the Power Broker include Zemo himself, which wouldn't be unexpected for him to cross Sam, Bucky, and Sharon for his gain. It could also be the Mandarin, not the prop Mandarin from Iron Man 3, thus tying into the upcoming Marvel project Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings. After all, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is allegedly said to tie into three different upcoming Marvel projects.

