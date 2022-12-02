'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Officially Introduces Rocket's One True Love

The trailer indicates that Rocket (Bradley Cooper) will take the reins this time around, as most of the footage puts the genetically modified raccoon in the spotlight. According to writer-director James Gunn, the highly anticipated film will explore Rocket's tragic backstory and complete his character arc (we really hope he doesn't die).

Now, with Rocket's origins also come a few new faces, including an adorable otter. On that note, let's find out more about the otter in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.