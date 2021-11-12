Everything Coming Out on Disney Plus Day Proves the Streaming Service Is Magical

Everything Coming Out on Disney Plus Day Proves the Streaming Service Is MagicalBy Jamie Lerner
Nov. 12 2021, Published 3:56 p.m. ET
We didn’t even know we needed Disney Plus Day until it came around on Nov. 12. It’s the two-year anniversary of the release of Disney Plus as a streaming service, and in classic Disney fashion, major celebrations are afoot.
Between a discount for new customers (just $1.99 for the first month) and classic Disney movies playing in theaters, there are a lot of ways to celebrate Disney Plus Day.
But the best way to celebrate, of course, is to sit at home on the couch and watch all of the new releases. Not only did Disney Plus come out with a bunch of new movies, series, and shorts on Disney Plus Day, but some highly anticipated previously released films are finally coming out too.
So here’s everything coming out on Disney Plus Day in 2021.
‘Marvel Studios 2021 Disney Plus Day Special’
While this isn’t the typical storytelling one would expect from Disney, it might be the most hyped up project coming out on Disney Plus Day. It reveals a lot about the next few years in Marvel, including the very first footage from Moon Knight (starring Oscar Isaac) and She-Hulk (starring Tatiana Maslany), as well as a new trailer for Ms. Marvel.
Plus, we saw some cover art for many anticipated series and newly announced series, including Agatha: House of Harkness, I Am Groot, Echo, a new X-Men series, and a Marvel Zombies series.
‘Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye’
In this special, Jeremy Renner goes on Good Morning America to share an exclusive first look of his upcoming series, Hawkeye, which is set to premiere on Nov. 24. Hawkeye will feature Jeremy as the titular character and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, who will likely take on the mantle as the next Hawkeye.
‘Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings’
This documentary goes behind the scenes of Marvel’s September release, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to show us how it was made. It’s a fun peek into how these action-filled movies with special effects come to fruition.
‘Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett’
This documentary is about the legend that is Boba Fett. He has very little screen time and dialogue throughout the Star Wars series, but now, the iconic bounty hunter’s story is finally getting told through the lens of the creators.
‘The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles’
Another documentary — yes, Disney Plus is leaning into making real life magical — The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles is the story behind Billie Eilish’s recent hit concert album. Definitely a new foray for Disney, it’s reminiscent of films like Katy Perry’s Part of Me and Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never.
‘Home Sweet Home Alone’
Yes. This one’s a reboot. Well, it’s a reimagining of the classic holiday film, Home Alone. In Home Sweet Home Alone, Archie Yates, who people might recognize from Jojo Rabbit, plays Max, who gets left home alone by his family.
Though a lot is different from the original Home Alone, the incredible cast, which includes Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney, might be reason enough to watch it.
‘Entrelazados’ ('Intertwined')
This series is Disney Plus’s first series produced in Latin America. It’s in Spanish, so it opens up possibilities for more international and non-English projects. In Entrelazados, Allegra has the chance to turn back time to reach her dreams.
Season 2 of ‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’
Who wouldn’t want to watch this series? It’s basically just Jeff Goldblum and his genius learning more about the world. Season 2 features Penn & Teller teaching Jeff about magic, as well as some monster hunting, fireworks, dogs, and dancing.
Season 3 of ‘Fancy Nancy’
While this series is for Disney’s younger audiences, it’s still an exciting addition! It follows Nancy, who loves everything fancy and everything French. In Season 3, Nancy explores crocheting, movie making, and crying.
‘Olaf Presents’
This series of shorts brings back Josh Gad to voice the hilarious snowman from Frozen to tell Disney stories from his perspective. He takes on five classic Disney tales, including The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and Aladdin.
‘Ciao Alberto’
This animated short is a spin-off of the Pixar film, Luca. Alberto is Luca’s best friend, who decides to stay in Portorosso and work alongside Massimo to catch fish. It’s a much more punk-rock look into the mystical world of Luca.
‘The Simpsons in Plusaversary’
The final animated short on the list of Disney Plus Day releases is this The Simpsons short. Although The Simpsons were initially created for adults, this special goes full Disney, bringing in characters from other Disney projects while the Simpsons host a Disney Plus Day watch party in Springfield.
‘Spin’
Spin is actually the newest Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM for short) about an Indian American teen who discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes… and her passion for fellow DJ Max. Many of us cord cutters can’t wait to watch the music-filled flick now that it’s finally on Disney Plus.
‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’
Yes, this movie was released in theaters in September, but Marvel fans everywhere are overjoyed that they can finally watch it from the comfort of their own homes. Shang-Chi gets pulled into the inconspicuous Ten Rings organization, and he needs to revisit his past in order to move forward.
‘Jungle Cruise’
Like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise was previously released in theaters, but hasn’t been available to stream for free on Disney Plus until Disney Plus Day. Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt star as adventurers on the river, La Quila, searching for a legendary tree with healing abilities.
We have a lot to be excited about on Disney Plus Day between new projects and classics that will be on the streaming service for the first time. Not only that, but everything we’ve learned about the future of Disney, such as Hocus Pocus 2 and even more Marvel series are reason enough to feel the magic.