'Stranger Things' Season 5 Went to Exciting Filming Locations

The final season of Stranger Things is here. After years of keeping audiences waiting, Netflix is finally releasing the last installment of their blockbuster story. The Hellfire Club has one more challenge to overcome before Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends can ride off into the sunset.

Where was the last season of Stranger Things filmed? Here's what we know about the real-life locations the streaming platform used to bring the fictional town of Hawkins, Ind., to life. Fans might be able to visit some of the places they see on the screen.

Where was 'Stranger Things' Season 5 filmed?

According to Netflix Junkie, the crew went to the state of Georgia in order to capture the final moments of magic for Stranger Things. Atlanta was one of the primary filming locations for this installment of the story. The city has become a profitable alternative to Hollywood. Other Georgia locations from the Atlanta area that will be seen in the fifth season of Stranger Things include Bellwood Quarry, Patrick Henry High School, and Stone Mountain Park.

The main characters need classic Hawkins locations to move around. Taking into account the age of Eleven and her friends, and what has been seen in previous seasons, viewers can expect high schools, forests, and a variety of ancient houses in the new episodes of the series. Due to the secrecy of the Stranger Things production, there's no way to tell what is going to happen to the main characters in the aforementioned locations.

Fans can visit some of the filming locations after attempting to spot them in the show itself. However, true followers of the show might want to hurry. Some of the sets used in previous seasons of Stranger Things have either been demolished or turned into Airbnbs.

Who will die in 'Stranger Things 5'?

The last installment of Stranger Things will attempt to shock audiences with twists and turns, bringing the engaging story to a close. As seen in the other seasons of the show, the Netflix production likes to raise the stakes by killing off characters loved by the audience. Anyone could die in the final episodes of Stranger Things. However, there are some characters that could be safer than others thanks to their unique journeys.

Eleven herself is unlikely to die. As the final line of defense against the powerful Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bowers), the young girl with powers needs to be healthy in order to take down the villain of the story. Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is very proud to be Eleven's adoptive father. The chief of police has been "killed off" in the show before, making it unlikely for Netflix to put viewers through the same emotional process again.