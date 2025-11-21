David Harbour Faced "Pages and Pages" of Allegations From 'Stranger Things' Co-Star Millie Bobby Brown "The fact they’ve not denied it speaks volumes." By Risa Weber Published Nov. 21 2025, 9:52 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Ahead of the premiere of the final season of Stranger Things, David Harbour has been in the news, and not for positive reasons. First, he made headlines because of his messy split from Lily Allen. The lyrics in Lily's latest album, "West End Girl," imply that David cheated, broke boundaries they had set regarding their open marriage, was a "sex addict," and failed to support her creative career.

David's previous ex, Alison Sudol, spoke about the end of her relationship with David in an Instagram post that said she'd felt bullied and manipulated. Finally, it came out that David's co-star, Millie Bobby Brown, filed a "harassment and bullying claim" against him prior to filming the final season of Stranger Things. Here's what we know about the allegations.



Millie submitted "pages and pages" of allegations against David.

Millie's complaint launched an internal investigation into David, according to the Daily Mail. The Mail says that the allegations do not include claims of sexual impropriety.

A source told The Mail, "Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months." As a result, Millie had a personal representative on set with her while they filmed the final season.

The specific content of the bullying allegations and the outcome of the investigation were not reported, but the investigation was resolved. A source told the Daily Mail that Netflix would "never comment on an internal investigation." They added, "The fact they’ve not denied it speaks volumes. Stranger Things helped put Netflix on the map. Millions of fans around the world have been anticipating the finale. No one wants anything to take attention away from that."

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite on the #StrangerThings5 carpet pic.twitter.com/IFClutOctM — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 7, 2025

The Duffer Brothers and an Executive Producer commented on the allegations.

Matt Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter, "Nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy." EP Shawn Levy said, "You have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe, and so we did everything to build that environment. And we’re proud of the fact that we did so."

However, he also added, "I’ve read a bunch of stories and they range from wildly inaccurate to … there’s so much noise around it. But the truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, and so we treat each other with respect, and that’s always been bedrock."

Lily Allen reacted to Alison Sudol's emotional post about her relationship with David.

Allison wrote about feeling unsettled in her home and "tangled up in a narrative that wasn’t mine but was so loud I couldn’t hear beyond it. I couldn’t get my thoughts straight." "It was abundantly clear I couldn’t change things, so I kept trying to change me. The thing about bullies is that they know how to win. They tie your hands together and convince you you’ve done it to yourself," she continued.

She later wrote, "I’ve never known how to deal with bullies. My strategy has been to lie down, to take the arrows out of my back when I’m alone, nurse my wounds quietly. I’ve smiled at my attackers more times than I could count, hoping they’d think me no threat + leave me be."