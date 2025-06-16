Who Is Singer Lily Allen Dating Following Her Divorce? Inside Her Relationship Lily and David, who met on the celebrity dating app Raya and got married in 2020 in Las Vegas. By Danielle Jennings Published June 16 2025, 12:09 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The dynamics of celebrity relationships can change at rapid speed, as former couples move on to new loves just in time for the set red carpet appearance. Lily Allen, whose marriage to David Harbour came to an end in 2025, is ready to move on, as photos show her cuddled up with someone new.

Lily and David, who met on the celebrity dating app Raya and got married in 2020 in Las Vegas, announced in February 2025, that they were ending their marriage. So, who is the singer and actor dating now?

Who is singer Lily Allen dating?

In June 2025, Lily was spotted at the Lido Festival with British actor James Norton, according to The Sun. "Lily and James appeared to be on a date. They were together for the day and were chatting and laughing together as they watched Charli XCX,” a source reportedly told the outlet. “Lily was leaning into him at one point.”

"She and James seemed really relaxed together, and she was really making him giggle,” the source continued. “They were drinking non-alcoholic beer and queued at the bar like all the other punters. People were doing double-takes when they saw them together. Because they’re both on Raya, it seems like they might have matched with each other." Per the outlet, James recently ended his relationship with model Charlotte Rose Smith in May 2025.

Why did Lily and David divorce?

Following their announcement of their divorce, a source exclusively told PEOPLE that “her marriage has been crumbling.” In December 2024, two months before she announced her divorce, Lily revealed on the BBC podcast Miss Me? that she was struggling with mental health and food issues.

“I’ve been going through a tough time over the last few months and my eating has become a real issue,” she said at the time. “I’m really not in a great place mentally at the moment.”

“I’m not eating but I’m not hungry — I obviously am hungry but my body and my brain are so disconnected from each other that the messages of hunger are not going from my body to my brain,” Lily explained. “I’m not avoiding food, I’m just not thinking about it … my body is, like, a few steps behind me.”

What happened after Lily’s divorce?

During a February 2025 appearance on the Miss Me? podcast, Lily shared that she checked into a treatment facility after announcing her divorce due to “emotional turmoil.”

“I just feel very grateful to have been given the time and the space that I needed,” she said. “I went into a sort of treatment center for a few weeks, which was great. I did a lot of group therapy and some individual therapy and I just, I needed some time and space away from everything.”

“I absolutely adore my children, and I’m in a situation now where I really have to be my strongest self for them,” Lily continued. “And I felt like it was getting harder and harder for me to be able to show up for them in the way that they need me to.”