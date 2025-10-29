Inside ‘Stranger Things’ Star David Harbour’s Relationship History Is Lily the only famous person that the 'Stranger Things' star has been involved with? Let’s find out. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 29 2025, 11:14 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Often in Hollywood, when a celebrity has a very public and messy breakup, fans become curious and want to know more about their previous relationship history — and with his recent split from singer Lily Allen (and her allegations against him), many want the details of David Harbour’s past romances.

Is Lily the only famous person that the Stranger Things star has been involved with or does he have a history with celebrity relationships? Let’s dive in and take a look.



Let's take a look at David Harbour’s relationship history.

Back in 2009, David dated Forgetting Sarah Marshall actress Maria Thayer, and the couple stayed together for two years, and even sparked engagement rumors before they split in 2011, according to Elle Australia. The most well-known celebrity in David’s past is the celebrated actress Julia Stiles, whom he dated for four years from 2011 until 2015. During their relationship, the pair lived together in New York City.

After a four-year break from dating publicly, in 2019, David made his first public appearance with Fantastic Beasts actress Alison Sudol at the Critics’ Choice Awards, officially confirming their relationship. That same year, the former couple went public and broke up, leading David to begin dating Lily Allen in October 2019. By May 2020, rumors were rampant that the pair were engaged, which was confirmed when they got married in Las Vegas in September 2020.

David and Lily were the source of divorce rumors in December 2024, and two months later, in February 2025, Lily announced that the two had separated.

Following their split, Lily spoke of issues in their marriage and alluded to infidelity from David.

In an October 2025 interview with British Vogue to promote her new album "West End Girl," Lily shared the lyrics to a few songs that discuss what caused the breakdown of her marriage to David. One of the songs, "Sleepwalking," the lyrics reportedly say, "You let me think it was me in my head / And nothing to do with them girls in your bed."



The track "Dallas Major" echoes the same sentiment, with Lily singing, “You know I used to be quite famous that was way back in the day / I probably should explain how my marriage has been open since my husband went astray."

When asked directly in the interview if the song lyrics are about her relationship with David, Lily told the outlet, "There are things that are on the record that I experienced within my marriage, but that’s not to say that it’s all gospel. It is inspired by what went on in the relationship."

While many have assumed that Lily’s new album is all about revenge, the singer clarified the project’s intentions.

Speaking with Interview Magazine, Lily shared that revenge wasn’t the goal for the album, but instead acted as a form of catharsis. “I mean, I wrote this record in 10 days in December and I feel very differently about the whole situation now,” she revealed to the outlet. “We all go through breakups, and it’s always f--king brutal. But I don’t think it’s that often that you feel inclined to write about it while you’re in it.”

