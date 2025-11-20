Netflix's 'Champagne Problems' Was Filmed in French Chateaus You Can Visit "To think I would get to do a rom-com in France, that was very exciting." By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 20 2025, 3:03 p.m. ET Source: Mika Cotellon/Netflix

Few streaming platforms care about the holiday season as much as Netflix does. Every year, the company puts out a collection of films and television series to entertain families as they gather to celebrate. This year is no exception, thanks to Champagne Problems.

So, where was Champagne Problems filmed? Here's what we know about the filming locations that were used to bring the romantic comedy to life. The team behind the movie needed towns that could reflect the holiday spirit that Netflix works so hard to capture.

'Champagne Problems' used international filming locations.

Beverages promoter Pépites en Champagne reveals that some of the scenes featured in Champagne Problems were filmed in Paris as well as at the Château Comtesse Lafond in Épernay, France. The vast fields and elegant structures were perfect to set the tone for the movie's romantic premise. Château de Taissy is another French location that was used to bring Champagne Problems to life.

Mark Steven Johnson is the filmmaker who wrote and directed Champagne Problems. Minka Kelly and Tom Wozniczka star as the romantic leads Sydney and Henri in the holiday film. Sydney is an American exec who heads to Paris to acquire a champagne brand by Christmas and accidentally falls for the heir to the bubbly empire, Henri.

Additional cast members include Sean Amsing, Thibault de Montalembert, and Flula Borg. As expected, viewers are obsessed with Champagne Problems and its dreamy locations. "The movie Champagne Problems is easily my new favorite holiday romcom! It’s in vain of The Holiday or Love, Actually. Better than Emily in Paris," one person tweeted before another added, "Seen it twice. What a lovely movie."

Minka Kelly revealed 'Champagne Problems' location is what sold her on the role.

Filming in France is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many actors, so Minka — who also recently starred in the Netflix series, Ransom Canyon — jumped at the chance. “I’ve always wanted to do a rom-com, and Paris is my favorite place in the world, so when the script came, I said, ‘Great, I’d love to,’” Minka told DuJour. “To think I would get to do a rom-com in France, that was very exciting. It’s such a nice breath of fresh air. We laughed all day.”

She continued, "For me, it’s all about food, and I ate a lot. I go exploring and watch this culture happen around me." It also helped that her co-star, Tom Wozniczka, is fluent in French.