Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Minka Kelly Has Dated an Impressive Number of Fellow Celebs Derek Jeter, Chris Evans, Donald Faison, and Trevor Noah are just some of the famous men actor Minka Kelly has been romantically linked to over the years. By Gina Vaynshteyn Jan. 12 2024, Published 3:09 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

After rising to fame as Lyla Garrity on Friday Night Lights, Minka Kelly won the hearts of millions of viewers. But those aren't the only hearts she's won! Minka has had a relationship history that's nearly as illustrious as her entertainment career.

Article continues below advertisement

Below is a list of all the confirmed folks Minka has dated. She's been tied to others like Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Penn, Ramón Rodríguez, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, and Taylor Kitsch, but those relationships were never confirmed.

Brian White

Source: Getty Images

There's not much information about Minka and actor Brian White, but it's been confirmed that they were together from 2003 to 2004. Since it was almost two decades ago, there isn't any social media evidence of the relationship, either. Brian ended up marrying Paula Da Silva in 2010 and the couple have one daughter together.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Faison

Source: Getty Images

Minka and Donald Faison (whom you know from Scrubs, and Clueless) dated in 2004 for about two years. Again, since this was early 2000s, we really don't have much on this former couple aside from a page of Getty photos of the couple posing on the red carpet together. These days, Donald is married and has six children.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Evans

Source: Getty Images

According to E! Online, Minka and Chris first dated in 2007, broke up, got back together in 2012, and were rumored to reunite in 2015 when they were spotted walking their dogs together. They've always been very tight-lipped about their relationship — the only piece of "juicy" gossip we got was that their splits were allegedly due to their busy schedules. Chris is now married to Alba Baptista.

Article continues below advertisement

John Mayer

Source: Getty Images

In 2007, the musician dated Minka for a brief time before the couple broke up. Sources told PEOPLE that their breakup was super amicable and that they stayed friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Derek Jeter

Source: Getty Images

Minka and Yankees captain Derek Jeter were together from 2008 to 2011 but mutually decided to end their relationship. However, according to a source, per E!, Derek felt uncomfortable after Minka became more famous after The Roommate and Charlie's Angels. Derek married model Hannah Davis back in 2016 and the two have four children together.

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Radnor

Source: Getty Images

Actor Josh Radnor and Minka Kelly were first spotted together in December 2016, but broke up only a few months later, sometime in February 2017. Josh seems to be single right now.

Article continues below advertisement

Jesse Williams

Source: Getty Images

Minka and the Grey's Anatomy actor started dating the summer of 2017 and split sometime in January 2018. Cheating rumors began to circulate, but Minka quickly shut them down. Jesse is currently dating Ciarra Pardo.

Article continues below advertisement

Trevor Noah

Source: Getty Images

News of Minka and Trevor's relationship first broke in August of 2020. In December of that year, Trevor bought a mansion in Bel-Air as an investment in their future. The couple then split up in May of 2021, but reconciled shortly afterward. Unfortunately, they broke up again in May of 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Dan Reynolds

Source: Getty Images