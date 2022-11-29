Is Dan Reynolds Part of Hollywood’s Next Power Couple?

According to Page Six, Minka and Dan had a five-hour-long dinner at the Los Angeles eatery Café Stella on Saturday, Nov. 26, after arriving at the restaurant together. One paparazzi photo from the outing shows Minka behind the wheel of a car and Dan reaching over from the passenger seat to stroke her hair.

The following day, the duo took a stroll in Los Angeles, with Dan holding Minka’s hand to his chest as the Titans actress smiled.