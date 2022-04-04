Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco Have Become the Definition of a Celebrity Power Couple

Wilmer and Amanda initially kept their relationship fairly low-key as the former had just ended a six-year-long relationship with singer Demi Lovato. However, on New Year's Day 2020, Wilmer and Amanda shocked the world when they revealed that they were engaged after a short and relatively secretive period of time dating.

"'It’s just us now' 01-01-2020," Wilmer wrote alongside a photo of him proposing to Amanda at a La Jolla beach in California.