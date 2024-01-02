Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Ex-Bachelor Derek Jeter Dated Some of Hollywood's Hottest Celebrities Back in the Day Before he became a married man, Derek Jeter was the MLB's most eligible bachelor. Read for details on his pre-marital dating history! By Pretty Honore Jan. 2 2024, Published 8:08 a.m. ET Source: James Devaney/WireImage

Few names are more well-known in baseball than Derek Jeter. The now-retired shortstop was drafted into the league straight out of high school and the rest, as they say, is history. Outside of his baseball stats, Derek’s romantic life has also been at the center of conversation over the years. Today, the athlete is a happily married man, but there was a time when he was quite the ladies’ man.

Among the long list of Derek’s rumored lovers are Scarlett Johanssen, Tyra Banks, and Gabrielle Union. That said, a lot of the speculations about the Yankees alum remain unconfirmed. Despite the media attention that the bachelor has gotten over the years, the truth about his dating history remains a mystery. Here’s what we do know about his love life! These are the celebs that the former MLB athlete dated back in the day.

Mariah Carey (1997–1998)

Source: Getty Images

Derek and Mariah Carey started dating in 1997, on the heels of the singer’s split from record executive Tom Mottolo. At the time, the two chose to keep the details of the relationship under wraps. It wasn’t until years later that Mariah opened up about their whirlwind romance. According to her, the two fell head over heels after meeting at a dinner party. However, just as quickly as the relationship began, it came to an end. The two parted ways in 1998.

Lara Dutta (2000–2001)

Source: Getty Images

Rumors that Derek and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta were a thing surfaced in 2000. As quiet as it was kept, the two dated for almost a year before they broke up. Later, Lara went on to marry tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi.

Joy Enriquez (2001)

Source: Getty Images

Actor and singer Joy Enriquez was linked to Derek following his breakup with Lara. Their short-lived romantic relationship was marked by controversy as there were rumors that Derek’s teammate — Alex Rodriguez — had his eyes on Joy first.

Jordana Brewster (2002–2003)

Source: Getty Images

Actor Jordana Brewster, known for her role in the Fast and Furious franchise, and Derek were first spotted together in 2002, but they weren’t together for long.

Vanessa Minnillo (2003–2006)

Source: E. Dougherty/WireImage

Before Vanessa and Nick Lachey became the power couple Hollywood didn’t know it needed, Vanessa Minnillo dated Derek. Throughout their two-year relationship, the duo made more than a few public appearances together. Much like the start of their relationship, the details of their breakup weren’t disclosed to the public.

Adriana Lima (2006)

Source: Getty Images

Much like many of Derek’s other relationships, his love story with supermodel Adriana Lima was low-profile and short-lived. They dated in 2006 but their romance fizzled out a few months later.

Jessica Biel (2006–2007)

Source: Gotham/GC Images

Derek dated Jessica Biel from late 2006 until early 2007. They made several public appearances together but their breakup was kept quiet. Shortly after parting ways with Derek, Jessica started dating her now-husband, Justin Timberlake.

Minka Kelly (2008–2011)