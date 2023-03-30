Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Instagram/@derekjeter MLB Legend Derek Jeter and His Wife, Hannah, Are Proud Parents to Three Daughters By Haylee Thorson Mar. 30 2023, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

The 2023 MLB season is upon us! And what better way to celebrate than by taking a stroll down memory lane? In 2020, New York Yankees star Derek Jeter was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame after “3,465 hits, 1,923 runs scored, and 4,921 total bases.”

The legendary shortstop’s time-honored career spanned two decades and hasn’t slowed since retirement. In February, the 48-year-old revealed he would join the "MLB on FOX" team for the 2023 season. But that’s not the only thing he has going on. As a proud father of three with his wife, Hannah Jeter, Derek’s personal life is thriving. Read on for details!



Who is Derek Jeter’s wife? The former MLB player tied the knot with model Hannah Jeter in 2016.

In 2012, the former New York Yankees legend met his now-wife, Hannah Jeter, through mutual friends. Before the duo started dating, Derek was in a four-year relationship with Minka Kelly. Interestingly, Hannah had never heard of the MLB star before their whirlwind romance began.

Derek and Hannah became engaged in November 2015, three years after they met. Less than one year later, on Jul. 9, 2016, the model and former shortstop tied the knot at the Meadowood Napa Valley resort in St. Helena, Calif., and will now celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary this summer.

Do Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have any kids?

In February 2017, Derek and his wife, Hannah, revealed that they were expecting baby number one! Hannah shared that she and her husband were welcoming a daughter in an essay for The Players’ Tribune. “They're going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They're going to have to be some strong little people,” the model wrote of her hopes for their future children.

"We don't want them to be defined by their dad's name — for them, we want him to just be 'Dad,'” Hannah continued. “That will be the piece of him they'll have that the rest of the world doesn't. It will be special, and it will be theirs."

Since then, Derek and Hannah have welcomed two more daughters. They are now proud parents to Story Grey Jeter, Bella Raine Jeter, and River Rose Jeter. On Instagram, the National Baseball Hall of Famer describes himself as a “sleep-deprived father of three amazing girls.”

What does Hannah Jeter do for a living?

Derek isn’t the only widely-known individual in his marriage. His 32-year-old wife Hannah is an acclaimed American model, best known for gracing the 2015 cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Hailing from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Hannah’s background exudes glitz and glamor. Her professional career has been extensive, from modeling for Ralph Lauren to Victoria’s Secret to Tommy Hilfiger. In the past, she’s graced the covers of Sports Illustrated, ELLE México, FHM, D, and more.