Put Yourself in the Game – Here’s How to Scan Your Face in 'MLB The Show 23'
As the newest entry in the series, MLB The Show 23 brings a ton of cool features to the table. Beyond enhanced graphics and access to the Negro Leagues roster, you can now customize your player using a new face scan technique — allowing you to import your own likeness into the game.
But how does the MLB The Show 23 face scan work? Here’s what you need to know before trying to use the high-tech feature.
'MLB The Show 23' face scan: How does it work?
Using face scan in MLB The Show 23 makes it easy to create a custom player that’s built around your likeness. Instead of manipulating dozens of sliders to create a character, the game gives you a chance to upload a selfie that will be used to automatically modify your features. Thankfully, the process is remarkably simple.
Here’s how to use face scan in MLB The Show 23:
- First, you’ll need to link the MLB The Show companion app to your game. You can find more details about how to use the companion app on its official website.
- Once you’ve linked your accounts, dive back into the companion app and click on the face scan option.
- You’ll be asked to confirm an additional download. This is required for the face scan function to work — so accept all the prompts and wait for the downloads to complete.
- Once that’s done, you’ll be asked to take a selfie. Place your face in the outline provided by the companion app, then take a photo when you’re happy with its layout.
- Click the upload button, and your selfie will be sent directly to your linked account.
Best of all, you can perform minor tweaks to the face scan once it has been uploaded to 'MLB The Show 23.'
This allows you to correct any issues you have with the face scan or modify parts of the image that may not have scanned properly. One thing you can’t change, however, is the shape of the face. But just about everything else can be modified.
If you’re not happy with the default face scan, you can always perform the process again until you get an upload that fits your needs. For the best results, consider removing hats, glasses, or anything else that might obscure your face.
You’ll also want to look directly into the camera and avoid smiling or putting yourself in harsh lighting. In other words, imagine you’re taking a passport picture, as this will make it easier for the software to port your facial features into MLB The Show 23.