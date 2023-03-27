Home > Gaming Source: San Diego Studio Put Yourself in the Game – Here’s How to Scan Your Face in 'MLB The Show 23' By Jon Bitner Mar. 27 2023, Published 5:09 p.m. ET

As the newest entry in the series, MLB The Show 23 brings a ton of cool features to the table. Beyond enhanced graphics and access to the Negro Leagues roster, you can now customize your player using a new face scan technique — allowing you to import your own likeness into the game. But how does the MLB The Show 23 face scan work? Here’s what you need to know before trying to use the high-tech feature.

'MLB The Show 23' face scan: How does it work?

Using face scan in MLB The Show 23 makes it easy to create a custom player that’s built around your likeness. Instead of manipulating dozens of sliders to create a character, the game gives you a chance to upload a selfie that will be used to automatically modify your features. Thankfully, the process is remarkably simple. Here’s how to use face scan in MLB The Show 23:

First, you’ll need to link the MLB The Show companion app to your game. You can find more details about how to use the companion app on its official website.

Once you’ve linked your accounts, dive back into the companion app and click on the face scan option.

You’ll be asked to confirm an additional download. This is required for the face scan function to work — so accept all the prompts and wait for the downloads to complete.

Once that’s done, you’ll be asked to take a selfie. Place your face in the outline provided by the companion app, then take a photo when you’re happy with its layout.

Click the upload button, and your selfie will be sent directly to your linked account.

Check out Jazz Chisholm getting up close and personal with the new Face Scan feature in #MLBTheShow 23.#OwnTheShow pic.twitter.com/bs8PEeUsAN — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) February 28, 2023

Best of all, you can perform minor tweaks to the face scan once it has been uploaded to 'MLB The Show 23.'

This allows you to correct any issues you have with the face scan or modify parts of the image that may not have scanned properly. One thing you can’t change, however, is the shape of the face. But just about everything else can be modified.

This is unreal.@MLBTheShow has face scan for '23, right? I have little x tattoos under my right eye and life, and THEY'RE MODELED IN??? @SonySanDiego y'all outdid yourselves pic.twitter.com/ngX0xGpdWX — Luis Urías Owes Me Child Support (@MilkieBetts) March 25, 2023