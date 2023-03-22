Home > Gaming Source: San Diego Studio Trying to Figure Out When 'MLB The Show 24' Will Release? Here’s the Latest Speculation By Jon Bitner Mar. 22 2023, Published 5:16 p.m. ET

As one of the most popular sport game franchises on the planet, there always seems to be speculation about MLB The Show. And while MLB The Show 23 is launching in March 2023, folks are already wondering when MLB The Show 24 will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. But has San Diego Studio announced anything about the game? Here’s everything we know about the MLB The Show 24 release date.

When is the 'MLB The Show 24' release date?

Since MLB The Show 23 is the current focus of San Diego Studio, we don’t have an official release date for MLB The Show 24. However, it’s pretty easy to pinpoint a release date range for the next entry in the franchise. MLB The Show 23 has a launch date of March 28, MLB The Show 22 had a launch date of April 5, and MLB The Show 21 launched on April 20. If that trend continues, expect to see MLB The Show 24 arrive sometime between March 2024 and April 2024.

Source: San Diego Studio

You can narrow that down a bit more by looking at the MLB schedule for the past few years. Both MLB The Show 23 and MLB The Show 22 launched right before MLB Opening Day, while MLB The Show 21 was released a few weeks after Opening Day. But no matter how you cut it, MLB The Show likes to arrive right at the start of the baseball season.

We still don’t have a date for Opening Day 2024, but its announcement usually arrives in August or September. This means you should be on the lookout this summer for the reveal of the 2024 Opening Day date – which will most likely coincide with the MLB The Show 24 release date.

'MLB The Show 24' might not launch on PS4 or Xbox One.

As we dive deeper into the lifecycle of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, developers are less likely to create last-gen versions of their new games. And since the new-gen cycle began in 2020, there’s a good chance MLB The Show 24 won’t arrive on PS4 or Xbox One. In fact, MLB The Show 23 is only allowing gamers on PS5 and Xbox Series X access to its Stadium Creator mode, which could be laying the groundwork for an exit strategy on last-gen platforms.

