'MLB The Show 23' Stadium Creator Lets You Create the Field of Your Dreams
While most players will be content to set foot on the premade diamonds in MLB The Show 23, folks with a creative mind will want to check out Stadium Creator – a unique feature that lets you piece together your very own field.
Looking to become an amateur architect and craft the ultimate baseball diamond? Here’s a closer look at MLB The Show 23 Stadium Creator and everything we know about the relaxing game mode.
'MLB The Show 23' Stadium Creator lets you build the perfect baseball stadium.
San Diego Studio hasn’t revealed everything about the Stadium Creator in MLB The Show 23, but a few juicy details have emerged over the past few days. According to a tweet from the official MLB The Show 23 account, here are a few things you’ll find in the Stadium Creator.
- 30 prebuilt templates to kickstart your imagination
- Online competitive night lighting will be available
- Your creations can be used to play against your friends
- Several new concourse items will make an appearance
Unfortunately, Stadium Creator will be exclusive to current-gen consoles, meaning only folks on PS5 and Xbox Series X will have access to the cool feature, while Switch owners are left out of the fun. This is nothing new for the franchise, as the same thing happened with last year’s installment – Stadium Creator in MLB The Show 22 was also only playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X.
What fans want to see in 'MLB The Show 23' Stadium Creator.
It looks like you’ll have more options than ever before when designing your dream field in MLB The Show 23, but that hasn’t stopped fans from putting together a wishlist of their own. For example, many folks want to know if they’ll be able to have an all-dirt infield in MLB The Show 23. Others are wishing for the inclusion of domed stadiums. And others still want smaller additions, such as the ability to put distance markers on the outfield walls.
Thankfully, with access to 30 unique stadium templates, there should be plenty of variety in this year’s edition of Stadium Creator. San Diego Studio is yet to announce everything we’ll see in the game mode, but it sounds like it's a big improvement from MLB The Show 22.
Will stadiums from 'MLB The Show 22' carry over to 'MLB The Show 23'?
Unfortunately, any stadiums you designed in MLB The Show 22 will not carry over to MLB The Show 23. That means you’ll need to dive back into Stadium Creator and rebuilt last year’s masterpiece. But considering you should have access to dozens of new features in MLB The Show 23’s Stadium Creator, that might not be a big deal – working with a blank canvas could be easier than tweaking individual parts of your old stadium.
If you had custom logos in MLB The Show 22, those are eligible for a transfer to MLB The Show 23 if they’re uploaded to the vault. Beyond that, year-to-year saved data won’t be supported by MLB The Show 23. In other words, be prepared for a whole new game that puts you back at square one.
MLB The Show 23 launches on March 28 for PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch.