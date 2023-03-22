Home > Gaming Source: San Diego Studio 'MLB The Show 23' Stadium Creator Lets You Create the Field of Your Dreams By Jon Bitner Mar. 22 2023, Published 5:01 p.m. ET

While most players will be content to set foot on the premade diamonds in MLB The Show 23, folks with a creative mind will want to check out Stadium Creator – a unique feature that lets you piece together your very own field. Looking to become an amateur architect and craft the ultimate baseball diamond? Here’s a closer look at MLB The Show 23 Stadium Creator and everything we know about the relaxing game mode.

Article continues below advertisement

'MLB The Show 23' Stadium Creator lets you build the perfect baseball stadium.

San Diego Studio hasn’t revealed everything about the Stadium Creator in MLB The Show 23, but a few juicy details have emerged over the past few days. According to a tweet from the official MLB The Show 23 account, here are a few things you’ll find in the Stadium Creator.

Source: San Diego Studio

Article continues below advertisement

30 prebuilt templates to kickstart your imagination

Online competitive night lighting will be available

Your creations can be used to play against your friends

Several new concourse items will make an appearance

Unfortunately, Stadium Creator will be exclusive to current-gen consoles, meaning only folks on PS5 and Xbox Series X will have access to the cool feature, while Switch owners are left out of the fun. This is nothing new for the franchise, as the same thing happened with last year’s installment – Stadium Creator in MLB The Show 22 was also only playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Article continues below advertisement

What fans want to see in 'MLB The Show 23' Stadium Creator.

It looks like you’ll have more options than ever before when designing your dream field in MLB The Show 23, but that hasn’t stopped fans from putting together a wishlist of their own. For example, many folks want to know if they’ll be able to have an all-dirt infield in MLB The Show 23. Others are wishing for the inclusion of domed stadiums. And others still want smaller additions, such as the ability to put distance markers on the outfield walls.

MLB The Show 23 brings new Stadium Creator updates to current gen systems!



👷‍♂️Be inspired by 30 new templates.

🔦Online competitive night lighting is a go!

⚾️Play with friends in your created stadiums.

🧱More concourse items to make your stadium fit your vision. #MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/FnEuJ8vjEs — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) March 18, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Thankfully, with access to 30 unique stadium templates, there should be plenty of variety in this year’s edition of Stadium Creator. San Diego Studio is yet to announce everything we’ll see in the game mode, but it sounds like it's a big improvement from MLB The Show 22.

Will stadiums from 'MLB The Show 22' carry over to 'MLB The Show 23'?

Unfortunately, any stadiums you designed in MLB The Show 22 will not carry over to MLB The Show 23. That means you’ll need to dive back into Stadium Creator and rebuilt last year’s masterpiece. But considering you should have access to dozens of new features in MLB The Show 23’s Stadium Creator, that might not be a big deal – working with a blank canvas could be easier than tweaking individual parts of your old stadium.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: San Diego Studio