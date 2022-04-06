'MLB The Show 22' Has Yet to Make It to PC

Baseball is back in season with the release of MLB The Show 22, bringing even more new features and all-star players to the long-loved franchise.

Since the first MLB game was released in 1997, there's been a new game every subsequent year to commemorate the current players and their careers while also giving fans new gaming experiences.

The newest game features full cross-play and cross-progression across the game's many platforms, letting you play whenever, wherever, with whoever you want (for the most part). But is MLB The Show 22 available on PC? Or is there a way to play it on your gaming PC?