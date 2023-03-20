Home > Gaming Source: Petoons Studio So... Queen Elizabeth Has a Cameo in 'Peppa Pig: World Adventures' — Who Voices Her in the Game? By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Mar. 20 2023, Published 6:44 p.m. ET

On Sept. 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. She had ruled over the United Kingdom for over 70 years, with her reign currently being the longest of any British monarch in world history. Though her passing shook the world with millions grieving the loss, just as many folks were quick to punch upward at the recently-deceased monarch with jokes and memes about her death. Plenty of people honor her life and mourn her, but jokes at her expense aren't exactly looked down upon.

That being, there are plenty of tributes to the late Queen, some of which border on the uncanny. For instance, she recently made an appearance in the newly-released Peppa Pig video game. The new game is based on the popular British children's cartoon about a young piglet named Peppa and the fun times she has with her family and friends. Peppa Pig: World Adventures follows Peppa and her family on a globe-trotting adventure where they actually meet Queen Elizabeth. Who voices the royal in the game?

Who voices the Queen in the 'Peppa Pig' game?

In Peppa Pig: World Adventures, players can create their own characters and their family members as they join Peppa and her family on a vacation across the world. They visit several different popular locales including the Empire State Building in New York City, a movie set in Hollywood, a village in Italy, and the Eiffel Tower in Paris to name a few. In each location, the player can find short minigames as they move the story along. It's no GOTY contender, but it's a perfectly pleasant family-friendly game.

That being said, a certain cameo currently has gamers reeling. When the player visits London, they first encounter Queen Elizabeth II on her throne in Buckingham Palace. She offers to take the Pig Family on a ride on her double-decker bus so that she can take them on a sightseeing tour. Their nice day in London is capped off with the family jumping in puddles at Trafalgar Square. This section of the game also ends with a jarring "In Memoriam" to the Queen that currently has the internet in a tizzy.

As you might expect, Queen Elizabeth didn't actually voice herself in the game, even if it was developed while she was alive. According to the credits for the game, she was voiced by actress Anjella Mackintosh. She also provided the voices for other characters in the game like Aunty Goat and Granny Pig. Throughout her acting career, she previously voiced characters in games like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 among other roles.

The new Peppa Pig game is WILD pic.twitter.com/vLzcu4iRZs — rayyy lmao (@RayNarvaezJr) March 19, 2023