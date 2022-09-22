People Are Making Jokes About Queen Elizabeth Being in 'Fortnite' — Is This in Any Way True?

But would the game go so far as to include Queen Elizabeth as a playable skin? Depending on how you look at it, a skin based on the Queen could be a poorly-timed homage or an impeccably-timed joke.

You may want to temper your expectations a bit for this one. Epic Games has made no official announcement on whether or not the Queen will be featured as a skin. It might not make for good publicity if the Queen were getting fired at or flossing during a Twitch stream.