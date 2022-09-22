People Are Making Jokes About Queen Elizabeth Being in 'Fortnite' — Is This in Any Way True?
There's something to be said about the divided global reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. On the one hand, you have people who pay their respects to one of the most important British political figures of all time and send their well wishes to her loved ones. On the other, it isn't exactly the most inadmissible thing to punch upward at a privileged royal family who was largely present at several negative turning points in world history.
That being said, jokes at the expense of the recently-deceased queen have been making the rounds. Amidst these jokes, people have even started spreading the rumor that Fortnite will include a skin based on the queen herself. Is there any truth to Queen Elizabeth being in Fortnite? Let's take a look at the evidence.
So ... is Queen Elizabeth actually in 'Fortnite'?
If you know anything about Fortnite, you probably know that the popular battle royale game from Epic Games loves to incorporate crossover events into the game. The game has featured collaborations with Marvel, DC Comics, Star Wars, and even the Dragon Ball anime series, just to name a few. If you've got a favorite show or franchise, then chances are that a crossover with Fortnite is in the works if it hasn't been done already.
But would the game go so far as to include Queen Elizabeth as a playable skin? Depending on how you look at it, a skin based on the Queen could be a poorly-timed homage or an impeccably-timed joke.
You may want to temper your expectations a bit for this one. Epic Games has made no official announcement on whether or not the Queen will be featured as a skin. It might not make for good publicity if the Queen were getting fired at or flossing during a Twitch stream.
What we do have, however, are some admittedly enjoyable fake leaks that people have created to generate some lighthearted jokes about the queen in the wake of her passing. Some people have made edits to their Fortnite gameplay to make it appear as if she already has her own emotes in the game. Others have even made renders of what a Queen Elizabeth skin might look like in the game. Some have even gone so far as to doctor video footage of Elizabeth herself asking to be made into a skin.
One Twitter account claiming to be a Fortnite leak source has even shared the news as a legitimate leak! However, no other sources have corroborated the leak.
All signs point to the fact that Queen Elizabeth II is not currently in Fortnite. Chances are that she won't make an appearance in the game any time soon either. But whether or not you're able to find humor in her passing, the Fortnite community seems to be paying its respects to her passing in their own way.