"Await Further Orders" Doesn't Mean What You Think It Does in 'Fortnite'
It's the start of a new season of Fortnite — and while many believed the war between the Resistance and the Imagined Order was over, it seems to be far from it. A chrome substance has begun to taken over the map, and players have new challenges to complete as the chrome liquid seeps through the land.
One of the new challenges instructs players to "await further orders" — but when you click on it, it offers no guidance on what to do next, and does not indicate an area of the map to complete the quest. So what does this mean?
How to complete the task "await further orders" in 'Fortnite.'
Typically, when you select a new task in Fortnite, the map will light up with the area you'll need to navigate to to complete it; but when players select the "Await further orders" task, it offers no guidance as to where on the map they should go to complete the challenge.
Thankfully, it's not a particularly difficult challenge to complete.
While many believed that part of the challenge was waiting an unspecified amount of time for the "further orders" to come in, all you actually have to do to complete the challenge is to begin a match.
When on the Battle Bus about to drop down into a new match, you'll receive orders from the intercom, instructing you on what to do next.
"I'll decode that message if you promise to find The Scientist," Amie says over the intercom before dropping down onto the map. "Why are you still standing there? GET GOING, LEGS!"
Once you've done that, you'll then be able to proceed to the next step in the mission, which is to "Use a computer at the Seven Research Lab to decode the record." This seems to refer to the "message" Amie was referring to before you drop into the match.
From here, you can just follow the quests as they appear — just remember that you'll have to complete each challenge to unlock the next one.