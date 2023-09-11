Home > Entertainment Alba Baptista's Family Is Not About That Hollywood Life Alba Baptista and Chris Evans were married in a secret ceremony and all eyes have been on the Portuguese actress. Let's meet her family. By Jennifer Tisdale Sep. 11 2023, Published 1:55 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In September 2023, actors Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were married in a secret ceremony in Cape Cod. That's right, Captain America and a Warrior Nun unlocked a new kind of superpower: happily ever after. The two began dating in 2021 and, apart from the occasional social media posts, have kept their relationship mostly offline.

Amid news that one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors was off the market, fans became even more curious about the woman who locked him down. Beyond kicking butt on her show, Alba Baptista remains a mystery. For example, who are her parents and how in the world did she and Chris meet? Let's get into it.

Who are Alba Baptista parents, and what is Alba's net worth?

As Alba's career continues to grow, her reported net worth of $1 million will undoubtedly increase as the roles keep coming. According to New Stars, Alba might get her strong work ethic from her father Luis Baptista, a mechanical engineer who was born in Portugal. That career path takes a certain amount of dedication which earned him the position of Siemens Chief TFA in Isfahan, Iran.

Alba can speak five languages which was probably a priority for her mother Elsa, who worked as a translator. Elsa may be Portuguese but her Babelcube profile says she was born in Hamburg, Germany. As far as translating literature goes, she prefers religious, spiritual and new age themes. In an interview with Glamour, Alba revealed she enjoys reading philosophy. It sounds like this was a gift from her mother. The actress also has a sister and brother who, like her parents, are not Hollywood-bound.

Source: Facebook/Luiz Baptista The Baptista family

How did Chris Evans and Alba Baptista meet?

It's unclear how Chris and Alba officially met but dating rumors began in 2021 when internet sleuths noticed Alba was following several of Chris's family members on Instagram, per Cosmopolitan. Both actors were in Europe at the same time filming separate projects which is where many suspect the hanging out began.

The DeuxMoi TikTok account used anonymous tips and good old fashioned spying to assemble a possible relationship timeline. "This is based on the lovely people of Chris Evans's fanbase who figured this out from the beginning," said the secret DeuxMoi account holder. In December 2021, Alba said she and a group of friends were taking a trip to the United States for fun and that's when people noticed she was skiing at the same place as Chris and his brother.

Alba has a friend named Justin Morim whose Instagram photos were providing the most clues as his pictures were frequently in alignment with what Chris was posting, and Alba was usually in Justin's photos. By far the most hilarious clue unearthed by fans was an Instagram photo posted by Chris at the end of January 2022. In it he's in a hotel room that they figured out was the Four Seasons in Lisbon, where Alba is from and was living at the time.