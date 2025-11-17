Anthony Joshua Actually Has Pretty Great Odds Against Jake Paul in Upcoming Clash The athlete from Great Britain counts with an impressive record that even the YouTuber should be impressed by. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 17 2025, 3:55 p.m. ET

Few fighters are as impressive in the ring as Anthony Joshua. The boxing star is getting ready to face Jake Paul in a highly-anticipated showdown organized by Netflix. The event will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

What do the odds look like for the upcoming encounter between Anthony and Jake? Here's what we know about what betting platforms are saying when it comes to Netflix's return to live boxing. The stage has been set for a major confrontation to take over the internet.

Anthony Joshua carries an impressive height and weight.

Bet365 lists the odds for the fight as the following: 11:2 for Jake Paul and 1:10 for Anthony Joshua. The numbers reveal that people who keep up with boxing expect Anthony to handle the encounter with relative ease. Betting odds can't be considered the ultimate truth. Even if Anthony is expected to walk away with the win, Jake still has the opportunity to shock the world once he enters the ring on Dec. 19.

There are many factors to take into account when figuring out why the odds look that way. First of all, Anthony is billed at a 6'6" height, combined with a 252-pound weight (via Netflix). The fighter from across the pond is in peak physical condition, which could help him in the fight. At the same time, Jake doesn't have as much boxing experience as his opponent. The content creator built his career on YouTube, just as his brother, Logan. Both siblings stand out in combat sports.

But even if Jake and Logan know how to go viral, Anthony has been boxing for years, taking on multiple bouts every few months. The athlete's knowledge could give him an edge for the upcoming Netflix event.

Anthony Joshua's boxing record proves that he's ready for a fight.

Jake is looking to expand on the credibility of his boxing career thanks to his fight against Anthony. However, the YouTuber's opponent is a veteran of the sport. Anthony has a 28-4 record in his professional career. Only two of those losses happened by knockout. The statistics speak for themselves. Jake only has a 12-1 record. The sole defeat for the content creator was handed to him by Tommy Fury during a memorable fight that took place in 2023.

Beating Anthony is going to take some doing. The Olympic medalist has beaten Francis Ngannou, Otto Wallin, and Robert Helenius, confirming his status as one of the most relevant boxing figures of his category. Jake isn't afraid to take on the challenge. However, that doesn't mean that the competitor will take out Anthony only because he wishes to do so. It could take the best of Jake's abilities to walk away with the victory.