Historic NFL Halftime Show in Madrid Will Unite Bizarrap and Daddy Yankee on Stage First-ever NFL game in Spain? Check. Debut performance of a surprise Latin collab? Also check.

For the first time ever, the NFL is heading to Spain — and it’s bringing an incredible show with it. The historic NFL halftime show in Madrid will feature global Latin stars Bizarrap and Daddy Yankee, marking a cultural first for football fans and music lovers alike.

The league’s inaugural game in Spain will take place at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Nov. 16, 2025 with the Washington Commanders facing off against the Miami Dolphins. For many NFL fans, the spotlight won’t just be on the score — it’ll be on the stage.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

This historic NFL halftime show in Madrid is a once-in-a-lifetime Latin music event.

This halftime show in Madrid is shaping up to be more than just a musical performance — it’s a full-circle cultural moment. As announced by NFL.com, Argentine DJ and producer Bizarrap and Puerto Rican reggaeton legend Daddy Yankee will headline the halftime show during the Commanders-Dolphins matchup.

This will be the first time the two artists perform together live. Their onstage debut follows the surprise drop of their new collaboration, “Daddy Yankee: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 0/66,” released just one day before the announcement. “Getting the opportunity to headline the halftime show for the NFL’s first game in Spain is a huge honor,” Bizarrap said in a statement via NFL.com. “Especially alongside Daddy Yankee, such a legend. We’re going to be celebrating our new song.”

DADDY YANKEE || BZRP Music Session #0/66



MIERCOLES (o sea: mañana) pic.twitter.com/FWAa1ee7nj — bzrp (@bizarrap) November 4, 2025

The performance will spotlight Bizarrap’s signature “BZRP Music Sessions,” which have become a defining platform in Latin urban music. Past sessions have featured artists like Shakira, Rauw Alejandro, and Quevedo — and have racked up hundreds of millions of streams.

Daddy Yankee returns to the spotlight with a powerful halftime comeback performance.

Daddy Yankee’s presence on stage makes the moment even more significant. After announcing his retirement in 2022, fans weren’t sure they’d see him perform live again. In early 2025, however, he officially stepped back into the spotlight. Now, he’s taking that return to a global stage.

“I am really looking forward to performing onstage again with the incredibly talented Bizarrap,” Daddy Yankee shared in the NFL’s press release. “I feel so joyful about music and the amazing track we have created together – sharing it with fans around the world has already been so rewarding. Get ready Madrid, get ready NFL, we are going to have an amazing show!” In addition to their joint track, fans can expect Bizarrap to perform some of his most iconic hits, spanning collaborations that have helped him become one of the most streamed artists globally.

BZRP Music Session #0/66

YA DISPONIBLE 🇵🇷 X 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/7hqjcE5THt — Daddy Yankee 😀 (DY) (@daddy_yankee) November 6, 2025

Bizarrap continues to push global boundaries with NFL debut performance.

Bizarrap’s rise has been anything but typical — and the NFL stage is his latest milestone. Known for his low-key studio sessions turned global sensations, he’s already worked with some of the biggest names in Latin music, and he’s the first Argentine artist to place three songs at No. 1 on the Global Chart.

“Across performances at our international games, we’ve elevated Latin artists around the world — showcasing the significance and appeal of the genre globally,” said Tim Tubito, senior director of global game presentation and entertainment at the NFL, via Billboard’s report. “We’re thrilled to welcome Bizarrap and Daddy Yankee to our first-ever game in Madrid and can’t wait for fans to witness history.”

The Bernabéu transformed into a NFL stadium. @AngelRiveroP 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/Xf7MquHaae — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) November 14, 2025