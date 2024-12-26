Beyoncé Reportedly Earned a Jaw-Dropping Paycheck for Netflix’s NFL Halftime Show Beyoncé was reportedly paid $20 million for Netflix's NFL halftime show. By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 26 2024, 11:59 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Christmas and the NFL are now officially a dynamic duo! In 2024, Netflix kicked off the first year of a three-year deal by streaming two Christmas Day games. The second game was played in Houston, where Beyoncé took center stage during the halftime show, performing songs from her "Cowboy Carter" album for the first time.

Before we get into the jaw-dropping performance details, there's one burning question on everyone's mind: How much did Beyoncé get paid for Netflix's NFL halftime show? Let's find out!

How much did Beyoncé get paid for Netflix's NFL halftime show?

For some context, Beyoncé signed a major three-project deal with Netflix in 2019, worth a staggering $60 million. Her first project with the streaming giant was Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, a documentary showcasing her iconic 2018 Coachella performance.

According to Variety, her payday for the Homecoming film was around $20 million. So, it's highly likely that the Netflix NFL halftime performance also earned the beloved vocalist a hefty $20 million paycheck.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy perform at the #BeyonceBowl pic.twitter.com/M2aNNbebI1 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 25, 2024

In fact, business insider Dan Ruchie, founder of Trapital (a company focused on music and sports), told Andscape that the 32-time Grammy winner likely earned $20 million for the jaw-dropping performance. "This could potentially be the second one, though we've yet to see any confirmation on that from either side," Ruchie told the outlet. "If we believe this to be true, then that's $20 million specifically for this performance."

Ruchie also pointed out that Beyoncé has a history of lucrative deals, referencing her 2012 partnership with Pepsi, which was worth $50 million. As part of that deal, the "Texas Hold 'Em" performed at the 2013 Super Bowl in New Orleans and later made an appearance at Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

"Part of the deal was Beyoncé doing that 2013 Super Bowl in New Orleans. And that likely pushed her to be the surprise guest in 2016 for Super Bowl 50," he explained. "Then you have this Netflix deal. Everyone else is doing it for 'free.' But she continues to find a way to get paid even if it's not directly from the NFL."

As of now, neither Beyoncé nor her company, Parkwood Entertainment, and Jesse Collins Entertainment, have commented on how much the halftime show earned her. We'll be sure to update you as soon as any official statement is released, though!

Netflix announced that Beyoncé's halftime show will stream as a standalone special.

After the halftime show, Netflix surprised fans by announcing that the "Beyoncé Bowl" would stream as a standalone special later in the week. The expansive performance, held in Beyoncé's hometown of Houston, featured the first live renditions of songs from her genre-defying Cowboy Carter album.

Highlights included tracks like "16 Carriages," "Blackbiird," "American Requiem," "Ya Ya," "Spaghettii/Riverdance," "Levi's Jeans," "Jolene," and the smash-hit "Texas Hold 'Em," which closed with Beyoncé soaring to the rafters. The star-studded lineup of guests included Post Malone, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Tiera Kennedy. Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy, joined as a featured dancer, and the Texans Cheerleaders added their energy.

A tribute to Western and Rodeo culture brought out Mexican Cowgirl Melanie Rivera, rodeo legend Myrtis Dightman Jr., Miss Rodeo Texas 2015 Nikki Woodward, and Ja'Dayia Kursh, the first Black Rodeo Queen in Arkansas. Houston Texans owner Cal McNair and his wife, Hannah, also joined the celebration.