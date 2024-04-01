Home > Entertainment > Music > Beyoncé Rising Star and Beyoncé Collaborator Shaboozey Is the Hottest New Bachelor ... Maybe Everybody wants a bit of Shaboozey. But is the breakout star dating anyone? Because if he’s not… we all have a new crush. By Jamie Lerner PUBLISHED Apr. 1 2024, 1:12 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The talk of the town is Beyoncé’s newest album, Cowboy Carter. It’s the second album in a series of three genre-bending movements by the game-changing singer, and if it doesn’t finally win Beyoncé an Album of the Year award at the Grammys, we will be angry. But she couldn’t have done it alone. She enlists the talents of several country music and genre-bending stars, including Shaboozey.

Born Collins Chibueze, the 28-year-old Shaboozey impressed audiences around the world with his contributions to “Spaghetti” and “Sweet Honey Buckin’.” He’s an up-and-coming artist with a career of his own, so it’s no surprise that Beyoncé tapped him for her country album. But now that we all know and love Shaboozey, we have to know who he’s dating.

Source: Getty Images

Shaboozey isn’t dating anyone that we’re aware of.

Unfortunately for us, we have no idea who Shaboozey is dating, if anyone. Since he’s relatively new to the spotlight (but is on the rise), he’s managed to keep his private life private. His Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok accounts are dedicated to promoting his music, so he hasn’t posted anything about his family, friends, or relationships.

While that’s common for many stars, because Shaboozey is new to the spotlight, there haven’t been any rumors or blind submissions to gossip sites, such as DeuxMoi, about Shaboozey’s love life. But that could change at any moment.

One thing we do know is that his recent hit, “Anabelle,” is likely about his ex. In a TikTok video with a clip of the song, he captioned it, “When a song makes you wanna do your dance and confront your ex!” So while he hasn’t spoken publicly about his relationships or sexuality, we can at least assume that he has an ex-girlfriend.

It seems like Shaboozey is first and foremost focused on his career over his love life.

Being an artist is tiring, and coming up as an artist is even more exhausting. With about 245,000 followers on Instagram, Shaboozey is in the sweet spot of growing his career as a musician, and from what we can tell, he’s doing a pretty good job. But this doesn’t often leave time for recreational activities such as dating.

In a Nov. 2023 interview with BET, he discussed his dedication to subverting music genres, which is one thing he and Queen Bey have in common. “On Cowboys, I was just trying to make something that was organic, raw, and was a good blend between country and hip hop. I think the genres have a lot of similar narratives. There are a lot of connections with contemporary hip hop and the old outlaw music from the 1800s in the wild, wild West. I wanted to show the cross themes between the two sounds and the two worlds.”

Now thanks to his added fame from his cameos on Beyoncé’s hit album, Shaboozey is running with the opportunity to share more of his music with the world. His new album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, is set to release on May 31. He’s already dropped several singles from the album, including the aforementioned “Anabelle,” in addition to “Let It Burn” and “Vegas,” which was a Rolling Stone “Song You Need to Know.”

