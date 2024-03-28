Home > Entertainment > Music > Beyoncé Beyoncé’s Handwriting Will Put You at Ease, Experts Say Beyoncé’s penmanship apparently shows she’s a “nurturing, creative personality with a logical approach to life.” By Elizabeth Randolph PUBLISHED Mar. 28 2024, 11:51 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

You don’t have to be the biggest Beyoncé fan to know two things about your favorite artist’s favorite artist: She’s highly talented and also extremely private. Unlike some of her peers, Queen Bey communicates with her fans in her own time and, of course, in her own way. Meanwhile, her Beyhive relishes whatever she decides to bless us with.

Unsurprisingly, one of the record-breaking Grammy winner’s favorite ways to speak to her fans is to write messages expressing her gratitude for our support. In addition to her rare but always appreciated lengthy Instagram captions, Beyoncé uses her handwriting to share her personal feelings about her fans and peers. Over the years, her handwritten notes — public and private — have become a treasure among those who receive them or are addressed by her.

Source: Getty Images

Beyoncé’s handwriting has appeared on her website and social media multiple times.

Let’s face it: There are few things those who have followed Beyoncé’s career don’t want to know about the enigmatic celeb. So, it’s no surprise that her handwritten notes would eventually be a topic of discussion.

Beyoncé has written several notes on her website and social media accounts throughout her career. Fans know Beyoncé’s website has been a hub for her creative expression and where she talks most to us. It’s a great time.

Her handwriting 💅🏽 Beyoncé’s tumblr days were something special pic.twitter.com/qVAmHg3Iq0 — 𝓣𝓪𝓻𝓪 𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓵 𐚁 KUNTRY MUSIC IS BACK (@TaraAngel94) March 28, 2024

On Sept. 4, 2021, Beyoncé wrote a letter to her Beyhive to reflect on her 40th birthday. "I'm so thankful for every inspiring human who took the time to send me all the beautiful messages,” Beyoncé wrote in the message (via Harper’s BAZAAR). “I cried tears of joy and was covered in chilly bumps. Your videos, your posts, your countdowns, your playlists, and your well wishes, I will cherish forever.”

Beyoncé’s handwritten letters are not only appreciated by her fanbase. Several handwriting experts have discussed the singer’s penmanship, which has its own flair and shows she definitely learned how to write in cursive.

According to a blog post from Write Choice, handwriting aficionado Michelle Dresbold, author of Sex, Lies, and Handwriting, said Bey’s writing shows she’s a “nurturing, creative personality with a logical approach to life.”

Source: Getty Images

Beyoncé’s handwritten letters to Nicki Minaj and other celebrities show how much she cares for them.

In addition to sporadically giving her fans the time of day through her handwritten letters, Beyoncé’s handwriting has apparently proven how much she values her high-profile peers. On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Nicki Minaj posted a note from Bey that accompanied flowers. The note came after Nicki sent the “16 Carriages” artist a set of her press-on nail brand, Pink Friday Nails.

“Onika, I just received your nail collection, and I love them,” Beyoncé wrote to Nicki. “Thank you so much for thinking of me, and congratulations on your launch and tour. Blessings. Love, Beyoncé.”

Nicki posted Beyoncé’s message on her Instagram Stories, stating her nails were officially “Queen approved.” Nicki was one of several celebs Beyoncé has sent handwritten letters. Many who were sent packages from the singer, including her legendary Ivy Park X Adidas box, have shared their Beyoncé-written notes.

In March 2021, Beyoncé sent Taylor Swift a handwritten letter to congratulate her on her Grammy win for Album of the Year. Michelle Obama is another recipient of Bey’s letters, as the singer publicly called our forever First Lady “the ULTIMATE example of a truly strong African-American woman” on her website.