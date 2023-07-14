Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "Why Am I Translating This?" — A Man Was Asked to Translate Letter Written in Cursive In a viral post, a man shared that he was asked to translate a letter written in cursive and folks are eating it up online. Details here. By Tatayana Yomary Jul. 14 2023, Published 11:05 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@javadadlife

Throughout the U.S. educational system, it’s pretty standard for folks to start learning how to write in cursive, aka script, in the third grade. While some folks decide to write in cursive as their education develops, others tend to leave the writing style behind once it’s no longer required.

That said, most folks should know how to read cursive. After all, it’s just a fancy way to jazz up the aesthetic of your writing. However, it appears that some folks may not have mastered reading the print. Case in point: One TikTok user’s sister-in-law. In a viral TikTok post, the creator shared that he was asked to translate a letter in cursive and he was perplexed to see the reason why. Here’s the full scoop.

A TikTok user shared that he was asked to translate a letter written in cursive.

Is it safe to say that some folks need to return to grade school? Judge for yourself! In an April 24, 2023, TikTok video, creator JavaDad (@javadadlife) shared an intriguing post about having to translate a letter written in cursive. “The difference between an elder millennial/xennial and the rest of the generation,” the creator captioned the post.

As the video begins, the creator starts to tell his story. “Yesterday, my sister-in-law asked me to translate a letter for her,” he said. “And I’m thinking, ‘Oh, it’s Spanish, I mean I’m a little out of practice, but I’ll give it a shot.”

@javadadlife The difference between an elder millennial/xennial and the rest of the generation. xennial eldermillenial javadadlife ♬ original sound - JavaDad

He continued: “Spoiler alert. It wasn’t Spanish. I take a look at the letter and all I feel is confusion because I’m just like, ‘Why am I translating this?”

The creator explained that the letter wasn’t in another language, it was written in cursive. “My sister-in-law is 34 years old. I’m going to go and take my pills and go to bed now,” the creator said while getting up from the couch in shock.

TikTok users are both shocked and amazed by the creator having to translate a letter written in cursive.

If you frequent TikTok, not much comes as a surprise to users. However, the creator revealing that he had to translate a letter written in cursive has left folks stunned. After all, some skills we learn and may not use over time, but we typically remember them.

That said, folks have shared a range of thoughts from feeling sorry for the creator’s sister-in-law to joking about her not knowing how to read cursive. “Wait so y’all weren’t learning cursive with me in elementary school 25 years ago?” one user asked.

“My 17-year-old can read and write cursive, kids still learn it and a 34-year-old should DEFINITELY know it,” one person said. “My daughter cannot read cursive. I love how confused she gets when I write in cursive. She thinks I’m a witch. She may be right,” another user chimed in.