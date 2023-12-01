Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Queens Supporting Queens: Beyoncé and Taylor Swift’s Friendship Timeline Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are both true queens and have continued to support each other for years. Let's take a look at their friendship timeline. By Allison Hunt Nov. 30 2023, Published 10:08 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are the music industry. These two are truly at the top of their game, and only continue to outdo themselves. While the Swifties and Beehive ride or die for their respective queen, all Beyoncé and Taylor do is support each other and it has been that way since the very beginning.

The beginning was the infamous 2009 VMAs. If you don't know what we're talking about, don't worry, we'll get into it. But the point is, in a society that loves to pit women against each other, we love to see these two icons lift each other up. Let's take a look at Beyoncé and Taylor Swift's friendship timeline.

September 2009: The VMAs

Source: Getty Images

The 2009 VMAs were of course when Kanyé West interrupted Taylor Swift after she won an award for Best Video by a Female Artist only for Beyoncé to win Video of the Year. Beyoncé gifted her speech to Taylor stating, "I remember being 17 years old, up for my first MTV award with Destiny's Child and it was one of the most exciting moments of my life, so I would like for Taylor to come out and have her moment." This was the first time that we fans saw Beyoncé and Taylor publicly interacting with each other.

December 2014: Taylor's birthday

Remember when Beyoncé and Jay Z attended Taylor Swift’s birthday party instead of Kanye and Kim’s wedding, still iconic. pic.twitter.com/crWIAOleBM — WILDEST DREAMS HAHA 🧣 (@swiftoursonggg) October 9, 2022

Beyoncé and Jay Z both were spotted attending Taylor's 25th birthday with other celebrities including Justin Timberlake, Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, Sam Smith, and Haim.

February 2016: The Grammys

Source: Getty Images

Beyoncé and Taylor were spotted hugging backstage at The 58th Grammy Awards. Taylor took home the Album of the Year award for 1989... not Taylor's Version.

May 2016: The Met Gala

Beyoncé and Taylor were spotted taking pictures and hanging out at The Met Gala. This is also the same night that Taylor met Tom Hiddleston (listen to "Getaway Car" for reference).

March 2021: The Grammys

📝 | “Congratulations on your Grammy. It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you and your family.” - Beyoncé’s note to Taylor pic.twitter.com/sSio0XbqXm — Taylor Swift News 🩵 (@TSwiftNZ) March 19, 2021

Beyoncé and Taylor were both at The Grammy's cheering each other on and social distancing of course. After Taylor's Album of the Year win for Folklore, Beyoncé sent Taylor flowers and congratulated her on her win.

February 2023: The Grammys

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift share a hug at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/Pa3lW2oVfC — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 6, 2023

Beyoncé and Taylor were seen greeting each other and hugging at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Beyoncé's album, Renaissance was up for multiple awards, as was Taylor's "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)."

October 2023: 'The Eras Tour' movie premiere

Taylor and Beyoncé both had huge tours going at the same time in 2023. Beyoncé supported Taylor at the premiere of The Eras Tour movie. Taylor took to Instagram to gush writing, "I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce's influence... She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."

November 2023: 'Renaissance: A Film' movie

Source: Getty Images