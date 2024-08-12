Home > Entertainment > Celebrity A Look at Post Malone’s Multi-Million Dollar Smile Post Malone is truly a rockstar. The rapper purchased a set of multi-million dollar grillz that are keeping his mouth cold. By D.M. Published Aug. 12 2024, 2:50 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Like his music, Post Malone’s fashion and lifestyle choices are also very popular. The rapper, who rose to fame in the 2010s, has had a monstrous career – marked by chart-topping singles. Post scored his first big hit with “White Iverson,” which peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. Following the success of "White Iverson," Post dropped his debut album, "Stoney." The album, which included hit tracks "Congratulations" and "Go Flex," demonstrated Post’s ability to blend genres.

However, his sophomore album sent his career into the stratosphere. "Beer Bongs & Bentleys" was released in 2018, and debuted at No. 1. The project has since sold more than 5 million units, being certified five times platinum by the RIAA. Post is now a bona fide superstar, with fans following his every move.

The “Circles” artist recently revealed a set of custom diamond-encrusted teeth, leaving fans wondering what happened to his previous grillz. Post has switched up his choppers a bit, and his new smile is glistening.

Source: Instagram/@connellydds Post Malone shows off his diamond fangs.

Post Malone’s teeth are diamond encrusted.

Post Malone’s new smile isn’t just dazzling; it’s literally made of diamonds. The rapper transformed his teeth by replacing them with porcelain veneers and adding two 12-carat diamond fangs. Celebrity dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly oversaw the meticulous procedure, which took months of planning. Dr. Connelly found the project to be one of the most challenging and rewarding in his career.

"This is the first time I've ever done something of this magnitude," Connelly told E! News. "I've done little diamonds here and there that have been inlaid inside a veneer, but this is the entire tooth." Dr. Connelly further revealed that the entire procedure, including the cost of the diamonds, cost $1.6 million. Additionally, Post’s teeth are functional. According to his dentist, the rapper can eat, drink, and function as usual with his million-dollar smile.

Dr. Connelly has worked with a number of rappers. The medical professional is also responsible for Lil Yachty’s diamond-filled smile – which cost more than $1 million. In an interview with The Source, Connelly revealed he has also worked with NBA legend Shaq, and rapper Gunna. “I do develop bonds with a lot of the guys. Like Gunna, I’m tight with Gunna. Post. Shaq,” Connelly said. Adding, “It’s really fun to be able to provide beautiful work, creative work. And really like the people you like.”

Post Malone almost lost one of his million-dollar diamonds.

Post Malone almost lost one of his prized jewels during a trip to Rome. In an Esquire cover story, the rapper revealed that a chicken nugget almost costs him one of his $600,000 fangs. "I’m like, '… Man, I’m going to have to go into the ancient Roman sewers,’" Post said.

