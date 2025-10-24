Jason Kelce Debunks Fake Quote About Bad Bunny as Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer A fake quote from Jason is circulating on social media. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 24 2025, 1:24 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is setting the record straight about an alleged quote being attributed to him regarding Bad Bunny performing in the Super Bowl halftime show. Donald Trump and the MAGA set are opposed to the Puerto Rican singer being booked for the show, with the president calling the decision "absolutely ridiculous," per The New York Post.

A quote online has the former NFL star defending the singer and condemning those who are against the "I Like It" singer performing the halftime show. "If Bad Bunny doesn't belong at the Super Bowl, maybe the folks crying about it don't belong in a country built on freedom, diversity, and rhythm," reads the quote. "Y'all scared of reggaeton but not insurrections?"

Jason Kelce did not actually share his thoughts on Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl halftime show performer.

Jason took to X to refute the "fake quotes" about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show gig. "I normally don’t comment on things like this, but I feel I need to address that there are a number of accounts posting fake quotes and attributing them to me on this platform right now," he wrote.

"I appreciate X putting community notes on several, and I will not address the other accounts specifically, because I do not want to amplify their engagement. But, please know, unless you hear something directly from me via one of my platforms, it is not real." Jason did not share his feelings about Bad Bunny being the halftime show performer for the Super Bowl in his post.

I normally don’t comment on things like this, but I feel I need to address that there are a number of accounts posting fake quotes and attributing them to me on this platform right now. I appreciate @X putting community notes on several and I will not address the other accounts… — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) October 14, 2025

According to Newsweek, the three-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist was critical of the Trump Administration's immigration policies, and he skipped tour stops in the U.S. due to the treatment of Hispanic people in the country. During an appearance on Saturday Night Live, the singer addressed the controversy.

"You might not know this, but I'm doing the Super Bowl halftime show," he said. "And I'm very happy. I'm very happy. And I think everyone is happy about it, even, even Fox News," he joked.

The camera then cut to clips of several Fox News anchors talking about the musician, and it was spliced together to make it seem as though they were saying, "Bad Bunny, that is my favorite musician, and he should be the next president." Bad Bunny went to say, "Thank you, thank you. Wow. Thank you. No, no, but, but, but really, I'm very excited to be doing the Super Bowl, and I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy."

